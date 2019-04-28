|
Aurora Wilman
Corpus Christi - Aurora Wilman was born on September 7, 1930 to Julian and Guadalupe Barrera in Corpus Christi, Texas and passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She was loving, giving, and protective of her children and her siblings. She attended Miller High School until her late senior year when she began to work and provide for her parents and siblings. She was married to Joel S. Wilman in May of 1950. They had three children, Mary Esther, Norma Lee, and Joel. She started and successfully ran Wilman's catering for 40 years; it was a passion of love for her. She always had a sense of contentment and pride after all the preparation and decoration had been completed as she waited for the bride and groom to arrive. It was a family run business with her children, grandchildren, nieces, and cousins participating in serving all the food she so lovingly prepared. She was a founding member of the Golden Girls Social Club. She cherished reminiscing on old memories and creating new memories with her friends in the club. She was a devoted wife of 61 years to our father and a loving and devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joel Wilman.
She is survived by her children, Mary Esther Martinez (Jerry), Norma Martinez (John), and Joel B. Wilman MD; grandchildren, Brandon Martinez (Megan), Eric Martinez (Scott), Brian Martinez, Ryan Martinez (Tarrah), Celeste Martinez (Dave), and Lauren Wilman; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Aurora Martinez and Ozaria (Ozi )Martinez; and her Boston Terrier, Mammas.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 5:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church; with a holy rosary to begin at 7 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019