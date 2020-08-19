1/1
Avelino And Anita De Leon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avelino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avelino and Anita De Leon

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the loss of our parents Avelino and Anita De Leon on August 13, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

Our dad was born to Bernardino and Mercedes De Leon in Tivoli, Texas and our mom was born to Benny and Natividad Aleman in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dad was a truck driver for many years before retiring from CCISD and mom (Nana) worked from home as a childcare provider for over 40 years. They were married for 57 years and were soulmates until the very end. Their favorite pastimes were going dancing and going to every activity their grandchildren were involved in. Our family enjoyed celebrating every occasion from back to school BBQ's to spending every holiday with each other. The undying love our parents had for each other carried them home together.

Avelino is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling and Anita by her parents and several siblings. They are survived by their four children Denise (Augustine) Garcia, Donna De Leon, Deborah

De Leon, and Avelino De Leon Jr. (Candice), and their eight grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Joshua Garcia, Jared Garcia, Peter Michael Torres, Julian Gonzalez, Eric Gonzalez, Greg Gonzalez, Jacob Gonzalez and Eddie Martinez.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Guardian Funeral Home. Visitations will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the rosary following at 10:30 a.m. A holy mass will be held at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Rosary
10:30 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
11:30 AM
Saints Cyril and Methodius Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Interment
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margie Ortiz
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved