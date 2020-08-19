Avelino and Anita De Leon



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the loss of our parents Avelino and Anita De Leon on August 13, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.



Our dad was born to Bernardino and Mercedes De Leon in Tivoli, Texas and our mom was born to Benny and Natividad Aleman in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dad was a truck driver for many years before retiring from CCISD and mom (Nana) worked from home as a childcare provider for over 40 years. They were married for 57 years and were soulmates until the very end. Their favorite pastimes were going dancing and going to every activity their grandchildren were involved in. Our family enjoyed celebrating every occasion from back to school BBQ's to spending every holiday with each other. The undying love our parents had for each other carried them home together.



Avelino is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling and Anita by her parents and several siblings. They are survived by their four children Denise (Augustine) Garcia, Donna De Leon, Deborah



De Leon, and Avelino De Leon Jr. (Candice), and their eight grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Joshua Garcia, Jared Garcia, Peter Michael Torres, Julian Gonzalez, Eric Gonzalez, Greg Gonzalez, Jacob Gonzalez and Eddie Martinez.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Guardian Funeral Home. Visitations will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the rosary following at 10:30 a.m. A holy mass will be held at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store