Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 CROSSTOWN SH. 286
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral service
Monday, May 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 CROSSTOWN SH. 286
Corpus Christi, TX
Aziyah Dallas Abayomi Sias


2019 - 2020
Aziyah Dallas Abayomi Sias Obituary
Aziyah Dallas Abayomi Sias

Corpus Christi - Aziyah Dallas Abayomi Sias got called home to heaven on April 29, 2020. He was born on February 28, 2019 to Andrea Deleon & Dallas Sias. Aziyah loved to make everybody smile & laugh. His favorite foods were fries, mash potatoes, & Cheeto puffs.

Aziyah was full of life and laughter. He loved to be outside looking at the birds, planes, cars, & can't forget the girls. Aziyah is survived by his mother Andrea Deleon, father Dallas Sias, sisters: Aliyah Felan; Leah Sias; paternal uncles: Tra Sias, Benito Sias, Isaac Aguilar; maternal uncles: Austin Serrano, Isaac Serrano, Isiah Serrano. Paternal grandparents: Lindsay Gonzales, Benito Sias. Maternal grandparents: Robert Deleon, Christina Norwood. Paternal great grandparents: Yolanda Palafox, Epigmenio Palafox. Maternal great grandmother Rebecca Deleon.

Aziyah is dearly loved & will forever be missed by many. Aziyah, mommy & daddy love you so much & nobody will ever forget you.

Public visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home chapel with a Funeral Service to be held at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020
