Baldomero F. HerreraCorpus Christi - Baldomero F. Herrera, age 72 passed away on August 21, 2020. Baldomero was born on September 19, 1947 to Baldomero Herrera and Angelica Cuellar.He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, fought in the Vietnam War. Baldomero was employed by the United States Postal Service for 25 years. Baldomero enjoyed watching his grandkids and great grand kids play sports, he was an avid fisherman, loved to bargain shop, enjoy playing his guitar.He will always be remembered for his devotion to family and his patriotism. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle.Baldomero is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Andy Boatright, Jerry Boatright and Juan Herrera.Baldomero is survived by his wife Maria D. Herrera, children Baldomero Herrera, Jr. (Catarina), Diana L. Rodriguez (Adrian), Jessica M. Herrera; grandchildren Justene Longoria (Roger) J.D. Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Andrew Valverde, Sebastian Herrera and Joaquin Herrera; great grandchildren, Luke, Jace, Olivia and Leilani; brother and sisters, Margarita Rodriguez (Angel), Raul Herrera, Edna Ramirez, Wayne Boatright and Larry Boatright and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers were Andrew Valverde, J.D. Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Sebastian Herrera, and Joaquin Herrera.