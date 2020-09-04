1/2
Baldomero F. Herrera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Baldomero's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baldomero F. Herrera

Corpus Christi - Baldomero F. Herrera, age 72 passed away on August 21, 2020. Baldomero was born on September 19, 1947 to Baldomero Herrera and Angelica Cuellar.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, fought in the Vietnam War. Baldomero was employed by the United States Postal Service for 25 years. Baldomero enjoyed watching his grandkids and great grand kids play sports, he was an avid fisherman, loved to bargain shop, enjoy playing his guitar.

He will always be remembered for his devotion to family and his patriotism. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle.

Baldomero is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Andy Boatright, Jerry Boatright and Juan Herrera.

Baldomero is survived by his wife Maria D. Herrera, children Baldomero Herrera, Jr. (Catarina), Diana L. Rodriguez (Adrian), Jessica M. Herrera; grandchildren Justene Longoria (Roger) J.D. Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Andrew Valverde, Sebastian Herrera and Joaquin Herrera; great grandchildren, Luke, Jace, Olivia and Leilani; brother and sisters, Margarita Rodriguez (Angel), Raul Herrera, Edna Ramirez, Wayne Boatright and Larry Boatright and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Andrew Valverde, J.D. Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Sebastian Herrera, and Joaquin Herrera.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved