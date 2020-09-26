Baltazar Garcia Jr.



Baltazar Garcia Jr., 72 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in San Diego, Texas on February 9, 1948, to his parents, Baltazar and Natividad Garcia. He was a 1966 graduate of San Diego High School. Baltazar was retired from the CCISD Transportation Department where he was employed as a maintenance foreman for 29 years. He loved spending time at his ranch with his cows and chickens and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Baltazar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Baltazar and Natividad Garcia, and a sister, Carmen Garza.



Baltazar is survived by his wife of 51 years of marriage, Olga Gonzalez Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; his three sons, David (Chrissy) Garcia of Odem, Texas; Baltazar (Michelle) Garcia III of San Antonio, Texas; Daniel Garcia of Ingleside, Texas; two sisters, Alma Custer, and Delia ( Arturo) Morin; one brother-in-law, Jose Garza; 10 grandchildren, Dominic, Zoe, Isabel, Melaina, Braylon, Antonio, Annalee, Victoria, Valentin, Elliana; several nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.



