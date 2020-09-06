Barbara Ann PurcellCorpus Christi - Barbara left this earth on September 5, 2020 to be with her Lord in Heaven. She was born in a community near Edna, Texas to Mary Elizabeth Peters and Terry John Peters on June 11, 1932. She attended Texas State College for Women and Southwest Texas State University.She moved to Corpus Christi where she was introduced to Dan Purcell and they were married three months later. She was the beautiful 20 year old wife of the Ray High School football coach and became involved in the world of high school athletics again. After playing flute in the band, drum major of the Edna Cowboys and one of the most popular students, this was an easy transition. After two years they became busy with their own family. In addition to raising her family of four, she continued to support Dan in his teaching and coaching. They spent their summers in Pennsylvania where they ran a private estate with generations of cousins. He ran the program while she helped raise the children with help from nurse girls. She touched countless lives over her 26 years there as mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She continued to always be there for her family as well as her extended one. Her faith in God influenced her thoughts and actions throughout her life. She was grateful to be raised in a Baptist family where she said church life was part of the enjoyment of life.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dan, of 65 years. They lost their son, Daniel Allen Purcell, Jr. (Danny) at 24. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Aimone. Her brother AJ Peters passed away in August. She is survived by daughter, Liz Murray (John), son Douglas (Jane), son Gregory (Angela). Her grandchildren Daniel Brooker, Sarah Purcell and Whitney Purcell loved their precious "Baba". She is survived by her brother Dennis Peters (Linda) as well as many loving nieces and nephews who she saw often and adored her.Barbara wanted to make sure the caring doctors and associates at MD Anderson were thanked such as Dr. Swisher, Susan Knippel, Dr. Zhang and Dr. Jeter.Due to attendance restrictions, a private service will be held at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. For those who desire to give memorials, please address them to Bible Believers Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, MD Anderson, or Angel Bright Hospice.