1/1
Barbara Ann Purcell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Purcell

Corpus Christi - Barbara left this earth on September 5, 2020 to be with her Lord in Heaven. She was born in a community near Edna, Texas to Mary Elizabeth Peters and Terry John Peters on June 11, 1932. She attended Texas State College for Women and Southwest Texas State University.

She moved to Corpus Christi where she was introduced to Dan Purcell and they were married three months later. She was the beautiful 20 year old wife of the Ray High School football coach and became involved in the world of high school athletics again. After playing flute in the band, drum major of the Edna Cowboys and one of the most popular students, this was an easy transition. After two years they became busy with their own family. In addition to raising her family of four, she continued to support Dan in his teaching and coaching. They spent their summers in Pennsylvania where they ran a private estate with generations of cousins. He ran the program while she helped raise the children with help from nurse girls. She touched countless lives over her 26 years there as mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She continued to always be there for her family as well as her extended one. Her faith in God influenced her thoughts and actions throughout her life. She was grateful to be raised in a Baptist family where she said church life was part of the enjoyment of life.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dan, of 65 years. They lost their son, Daniel Allen Purcell, Jr. (Danny) at 24. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Aimone. Her brother AJ Peters passed away in August. She is survived by daughter, Liz Murray (John), son Douglas (Jane), son Gregory (Angela). Her grandchildren Daniel Brooker, Sarah Purcell and Whitney Purcell loved their precious "Baba". She is survived by her brother Dennis Peters (Linda) as well as many loving nieces and nephews who she saw often and adored her.

Barbara wanted to make sure the caring doctors and associates at MD Anderson were thanked such as Dr. Swisher, Susan Knippel, Dr. Zhang and Dr. Jeter.

Due to attendance restrictions, a private service will be held at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. For those who desire to give memorials, please address them to Bible Believers Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, MD Anderson, or Angel Bright Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved