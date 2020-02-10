|
Barbara Ann Roach Lytle
Corpus Christi - Barbara Ann Roach Lytle, age 79, gained her wings on Sunday, February 9. Barbara was born on January 11, 1941 in Lufkin, TX to Norman and Grace Roach. She graduated from Odem High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, John Travis Lytle on January 1, 1960, after knowing him for six short weeks. During their 60 years of marriage the family moved often, and she served the difficult role of a single parent when Travis was overseas serving our country during multiple tours of duty with the United States Marine Corps. She made lifelong friends with other couples who served in the military and remained in contact with many of them long after Travis's retirement from the Marines in 1976. As a stay at home mom, she was always involved in her children's' school functions; chaperoning field trips or team trips, serving on multiple athletic booster clubs, as well as coaching her daughter's softball teams and serving as team mom for her son's teams. After retirement, Barbara and Travis could be found in the bleachers for basketball, volleyball and power lifting events cheering on their grandkids. She was spunky and stubborn, just like her father. Barbara was a fierce defender of her family and friends. She would unapologetically brag about her four grandchildren every chance she had and was quick to tell anyone who would listen how all four of her grandchildren graduated from Texas A&M. She truly loved her grandkids and her great-grandsons more than anything in the world. Second to her family, she loved the United States Marine Corps and all that it stood for and instilled respect for our military and love for the United States of America in her children.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Grace Roach and brothers, Marshall, Larry and Jimmy Ray Roach.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 60 years, Major John Travis Lytle (Retired); her siblings, Donna (Gary) Alexander and Bobby Roach; son, Wayne (Elaine) Lytle, and daughter, Lynnette (Gene) Felder; grandchildren, Amanda (Jack) Mims, Justin (Emily) Felder, Kristin (David) Wright and Leslyn Felder; her great-grandsons, Ryder Mims and Jacob Felder.
A celebration of life will be held at 12pm on Saturday, February 15th, at the Corpus Christi Country Club in the ballroom.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The .
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the exceptional health care professionals who showed our family such true compassion during this difficult time including Bay Area ICU nurse Ana, Dr. Humayun Anjum and the skilled nursing staff at The Mirador.
