Barbara Denton Lewis
Corpus Christi - 1930-2020
Barbara was born to the late Daphne Boyd and Casey Kenlock Denton in New Albany, Mississippi. She graduated from Aberdeen high school in 1948. She went to Baylor University in Waco, Texas and graduated in 1952 where she met Joe Alton Lewis from Danville, Virginia. She married Joe on August 24, 1952 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. She taught school to support Joe while he was at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. They moved to Germany for two years when Joe was drafted into the Army. They returned to Danville, Virginia for Joe to finish his residency in Pathology. Following the completion of his residency, they moved to Corpus Christi in 1961 where she met her best friend Mamie Medlin. They joined First Baptist Church, where she taught different age groups from teens to elderly over the years in Sunday School Bible study. She belonged to many organizations and served as president in the Women Texas Medical Association Auxiliary from 1986 - 1987. She received her private pilot license in 1968 and flew over 31 cross-country air races as co-pilot with her flight instructor and friend Pauline Glasson.
Barbara was extremely giving and supported more than 50 charities, primarily First Baptist Church and the Texas State Aquarium of Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Casey Kenneth Denton; mother, Daphne Boyd Denton; brother, Kenneth Denton and son-in-law, David Torbi.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Joe Alton Lewis M.D.; son, Joe Alton Lewis Jr. and his wife Sabrina of San Antonio, Texas; granddaughter, Tiffany and Ron Cason; great-granddaughters, Landry and Presley of Dallas, Texas; son, Douglas Eugene Lewis and his wife Diane of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandson, Douglas Eugene Jr. of Ouray, Colorado; daughter, Tammy Lewis Torbi; grandsons, Marshall and Blake Waldron and his wife Michelle of Houston, Texas; son, Mark Denton Lewis and his wife Susan and grandsons, Denton and Brandon of San Antonio, Texas.
Barbara encouraged and influenced everyone she met and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She loved her God, her family, her church, and all of her friends. She is in a better place, but she will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX. The family invites you for fellowship at the Church Parlor immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or your .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020