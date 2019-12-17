|
Barbara Gayle Paterson
Portland - Barbara Gayle Paterson, of Portland, TX, passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019 following a brief illness.
Barbara was born in Corpus Christi, TX, on October 8, 1945. Barbara grew up in Corpus Christi and was a 1963 graduate of W.B. Ray High School. She continued her studies at Texas A&I in Kingsville where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She began her teaching career in 1968 at Stephen F. Austin Elementary in Gregory, TX. She later earned a Master's degree as a Counselor and Educational Diagnostician at Corpus Christi State University.
She went on to be a teacher and counselor at W.C. Andrews in Gregory Portland ISD for 32 years. She finished up her teaching career at Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi. Barbara was a much loved educator in the community and has touched the lives of hundreds of students and has maintained relationships with many of them over the years.
Barbara was a devout Catholic and member of Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, and crafting.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bobby Glen Paterson, and her sisters Mary Jo Nolen and Sheree Olson of Portland, TX. She is also survived by her nieces Misty (Loomis) Beckwith, Nicole (Holland) Pearce, Katherine (Maclay) Costilla, and Stacy (Hopkin) Jorden, as well as her nephew Jon Christopher Hopkin. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Maude Viola Holland and Charlie Mac Holland, as well as her brother Gary Holland.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Harbor Hospice and sister-in-law Melody Keller for their endless acts of support and kindness during this difficult time.
A Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel, with a Funeral Service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church in Corpus Christi or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019