Barbara Jalufka Williams
Violet - Barbara Jalufka Williams, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 due to complications from a recent fall. Barbara was born April 19, 1926 to Jerome W. Jalufka and Jewel Vick Jalufka at Violet, TX. She lived her entire life between Robstown and Violet, TX. A graduate of Robstown High School, she attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio. Barbara married James W Williams III, the then band director of Robstown High School on November 14, 1948 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral and then moved briefly to Waco while James attended Baylor Law School. Once graduated, Barbara and James returned to Robstown where James established his law practice. Together they raised four sons, James IV, John, Stephen and David. Barbara taught private piano lessons both in Robstown and Banquete for many years, sharing her love of music with countless students. After James' death in 1986, Barbara turned to her other passion, flower design and went to work at and eventually purchased the Robstown Flower Shop, and then opened Barbara's Flowers and Gifts in the Five Points area of Corpus Christi which she ran until just recently. Nothing was more important to Barbara than her family and friends and she relished spending quality time with them. Recently she made a trip to San Angelo for a family wedding accompanied by her traveling companion and surrogate daughter Kim Jalufka Hohle and truly enjoyed time spent with her extended family.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Jerome W. and Jewel Jalufka, husband, James W Williams III, son, Stephen N. Williams and brother, Jerome E. Jalufka and his wife Pat. She is survived by a sister, Mary Frances Studer and husband Ralph, brother Earl D. Jalufka and wife Dee, sons, James W Williams IV, John C. Williams and wife Denise, David J. Williams and wife Tracy, grandchildren, Kristen Beth Ludwig (Jimmy), James W. Williams V, Erin Harkins, Cara Williams (Amy), Cameron Williams (Christie), Wiley Williams (Marie), Zackry Williams and Bailey Williams, and great grandchildren Connor Williams, Jake Ludwig, Harrison Harkins, Claire Harkins, Campbell Williams, Chapman Williams, Lydia Williams and Colt Williams as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday evening, June 25 at 7pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Violet, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 26 at 10am, also at St. Anthony's in Violet. Interment will follow immediately at the St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet. Pallbearers will be James Williams V, Cameron Williams, Wiley Williams, Zackry Williams, Robert Jalufka, John Lyle Jalufka, Jerry Jalufka and Cecil Cotten.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's honor to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Violet, the , or a .
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019