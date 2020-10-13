Barbara Jean Long



Corpus Christi - Barbara Jean Long, 82, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. Born in San Antonio, she was happily married to Charles Donald Long for 41 years. Early in her marriage her and Don lived in Laredo, Texas, and later made Corpus Christi their home. She worked as a waitress/carhop at Pick's Drive In and later cleaned houses to help raise her four children.



She is survived by her children Fanci Cross, Lisa Handley (John Shaw), and Bob Long (Stephaine), as well as her grandchildren: Michelle Shaw (Ryan), Shanaya Cross, and Hannah and Trevor Long, Trenton Shaw (Melody), JW Shaw, and her great grandchildren: Paisley and Weston Shaw, and Colton and Wyatt Shaw; her living siblings: Lola Spring (Don), Martha West (Wayne), and Lawrence Anthony "Butchie" Walters.



She is preceded in death her husband Charles Donald Long and her son Johnny Joe "Joey" Long, her parents Julius Kirk and Lillian Anne Walters, her sister's Betty Williams, Ruby Levy, Joyce Sowell and Hazel Blandford, and her brother Lewis Ellis "Sonny" Walters.



Funeral Service: Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi,Texas. Visitation: 10-11:30 am Chapel Service begins at 11:30 am followed by internment at Seaside Cemetery.









