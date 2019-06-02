Services
Inurnment
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Baptist Church
132 Mathis Acres Road
Mathis, TX
Barbara Lee Klare Priour


Corpus Christi - Barbara Lee Klare Priour, age 69, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born December 21, 1949 in Corpus Christi, Texas to James and Alva Klare who precede her in death. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved family get-togethers and was always ready for a party. Barbara was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Mathis, Texas.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Charles Priour and daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Pitt of Litchfield Park, Arizona and Kelly (Patrick) Gagnon of Fishersville, Virginia, 5 grandchildren, Brock, Brice and Brent Pitt, Brooklyn and Brady Gagnon, 2 sisters, Jamie (Jerry) Wilson and Beverly (Roger) Porter.

Inurnment will be held at 11AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church 132 Mathis Acres Road, Mathis, Texas 78368.

Please send all floral deliveries to Lakeview Baptist Church in Mathis, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019
