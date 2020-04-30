|
|
Barbara London Mathis
Corpus Christi - Barbara London Mathis, age 75, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from natural causes. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 5, 1945 to Coy and Blanche London. She grew up in the London community and is a 1963 graduate of Carroll High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Curly" Mathis.
She is survived by a daughter, Renee (Randy) Hale; sons, Chuck (Michelle) Mathis, Gary (Sandra) Mathis and Ken (Cristina) Mathis; brother, Dale London; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with her son, Rev. Gary Mathis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calallen Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Fela Urrea, Dr. Mark Rasmusson and Del Cielo Hospice for their love and special care of Barbara.
