Barbara Louise "Bobbie Lou" May
Sinton - Barbara Louise "Bobbie Lou" May passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at her home in Sinton, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She finished her course, believing in the Lord. Born to Everard Meade McDowell and Valerie Louise McDowell on February 16, 1933, Bobbie was raised in Edna, Texas. She spent her weekends and summers at the family ranch on the Carancahua Bay where she enjoyed swimming (not until 4 pm), riding horseback, working cattle, attending rodeos, star gazing and playing with her many cousins. Bobbie always said that she was an outdoor girl and that she would do anything, including yardwork, to get out of cleaning, cooking or housework. Bobbie loved sharing stories and memories of growing up in Edna, Texas. She and Honna never said "No" to a parade and Bobbie was always happy and willing to represent her wonderful hometown Edna. She was especially proud that her father named the football team the "Edna Cowboys" in 1924.
After graduating from Edna High School Bobbie attended Texas A&I Kingsville. She was a four year Lantana Lady and to the delight of her family was described in her A&I annual as being "a little bit of a girl with a whole lot of everything". She was smart, beautiful, popular, talented and actively involved in many aspects of college life. While at Texas A&I Bobbie met Sam May and upon graduation they married in Port Lavaca and celebrated at the Bay Ranch. Bobbie and Sam enjoyed a blessed marriage of 57 years until Sam's death in 2012. In 1957, after Sam's military service in Korea, Bobbie and he made their home in Sinton, Texas where they both began life-long careers in the field of education. Bobbie taught several different grades but kindergarten became her favorite and she taught at this level for over 30 years. "Kinder" allowed her to share her passion for music, art, theatre, and play. As they say, "All I really need to know, I learned in Kindergarten".
Bobbie was a gifted pianist and organist. She began playing the organ and piano at the Edna First United Methodist Church under the tutelage of Aunt Katie when she was 12 years old. For many years Bobbie was the organist for the First United Methodist Church in Sinton. She also played for countless weddings, funerals, community and UIL and school events in Sinton and South Texas. Bobbie believed in the ministry of music and throughout life she was faithful in sharing this God-given talent.
Bobbie is survived by her four children Samye May (Todd), John May (Sharon), Charlotte May Walker (Ashley), and Mac May (Nelda); seven grandchildren Emilee May Cancino (Ray), Trevor Walker (Aubrey), Valerie Steckler (Garrett), Sam Walker (Meredith), Jackson May, Steele Walker, and Summer May; as well as seven great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends. A special "Thank You" goes out to Bobbie's loving niece and nephew Sara Smiga and Tony McDowell and their spouses Lance and Sherri for helping to make "Aunt Sister's" Edna homecoming a cherished one. We would also like to thank Bobbie's superman nurse Bill Reeves from Christus Spohn Hospice and her beautiful angel grand-daughter Emilee May Cancino for the loving care and servanthood shown to our dear Bobbie. We could not have done it without you. Finally, a heartfelt "Thank You" to Ruth Simons Ray for singing the Edna High School Fight Song to our "diehard fighter" in her final days.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Pallbearers will be Trevor Walker, Sam Walker, Steele Walker, Jackson May, Ashley Walker, Todd Addison, Ray Cancino, Garrett Steckler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in honor of Barbara May, to the Sam May Scholarship, Sinton I.S.D., P.O. Box 1337, Sinton, Texas 78387 (make check payable to Sinton I.S.D. and note on check that is for the Sam May Scholarship). Or you may choose to honor Bobbie by making a donation to The First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Sinton, Texas 78387.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com