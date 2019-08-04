|
|
Barbara Mead Stever
Corpus Christi - Barbara Mead Stever - 91, born October 1, 1927 in Neenah, Wis. passed away in her sleep on June 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She attended Lawrence University where she met her husband of 67 years who preceded her in death on December 12, 2018. She was a devoted wife and mother. As a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, she was a volunteer at Texas State Aquarium from its opening day until she retired after 26 years in late 2016. She was a lifetime member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and active with her husband in the American Philatelic Society, US Philatelic Classics Society, Texas Postal History Society, Nueces County Historical Society, Texas State Historical Commission, Corpus Christi Collectibles Club. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She leaves behind two sons: Jed Stever, (Margaret) and Scott Stever, (Sandy).
Five grandchildren: Kristyn Roberts (Evan), Lauren Young (Tray), Jonathan Stever, Jimmy Stever, and Allison Caraveo (Jassiel).
Six great grandchildren: Emma Roberts, Zoey Roberts, Anderson Roberts, Kellan Roberts, Taylor Young and Teagan Young.
Three Nieces & Nephews: Andrew Mead (Ann), Todd Mead (Barbara), Allison Schultz (David), along with each of their children and grandchildren.
A service will be held August 9, 2019 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas at 1:00 PM.
To leave words of comfort for the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019