Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
5525 Lipes Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Barbara (Smith) Migl

Corpus Christi - Barbara (Smith) Migl passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on September 9, 2019, at the age of 79. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and immense love for her family and friends.

Respects can be paid during her Celebration of Life at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5525 Lipes Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to St. Paul United Church of Christ. For more details, please visit www.SeasideFuneral.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 11, 2019
