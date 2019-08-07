|
|
Barney Eldridge passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 60.
Barney was born in San Antonio, Texas. He grew up in Corpus Christi and lived in Houston before moving to Richmond ten years ago. He loved fishing, golfing, hunting, US History and music trivia. Barney attended King High School in Corpus Christi and earned a B.S. in Business Administration at his beloved Texas A&M and was well known for his love of Aggie football. He was President and Owner of Renfrow and Co. in Corpus Christi and was the past president of The Printing Industries of the Gulf Coast, as well as an active member of the Rotary Club in Corpus Christi. Barney was preceded in death by his parents Howard & Beverly Eldridge and his biological father George Thomas. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Kelly Eldridge; sons, Jason Eldridge, Brent Eldridge, and Brandon Britain (Sivan); sisters, Vickie Purdy (Steve), Sheri Hunter (Scott); and three nieces and a nephew. He also leaves behind a vast community of beloved friends & colleagues that truly made his life complete. Lastly, his dearly loved and adorable rescue dog. Dixie will truly miss their crazy Saturday morning ritual before going for a walk.
Viewing and visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, TX.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Republican National Committee or the Texas A&M Association of Former Students. Condolences may be expressed at
www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 7, 2019