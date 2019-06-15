|
|
Baudelia C. Torres
Spring - Baudelia C. Torres, formally of Corpus Christi passed away in Houston on June 10, 2019 at age 98. She was a retired nurse and mother of six.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Steven S. Torres; two sons, Sabas and Steve Torres; and grandson, Martin Antonio Flores.
She is survived by two daughters, Adelina Flores (Martin), and Delia Gonzales (Reymundo); two sons, Daniel C. Torres (Maria Elena), and Hector C. Torres (Christina); one brother, Patronilo Cantu (Linda); and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 15, 2019