Beatrice Ann Crawford
Corpus Christi - Beatrice Ann Crawford, age 80, passed away October 3, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1939 to Edward Carl Faske and Arine Lydia Domel Faske in Kingsville, Texas.
After graduating from Texas A&I, Beatrice moved to Corpus Christi where she was a teacher for CCISD for 33 years. Beatrice was very active in the Mary Martha Circle of her church, Trinity Lutheran Church.
On June 17, 1963, Beatrice married Leon Crawford, whom the Lord called home in 2001.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Leon; her mother and father, Edward and Arine Faske; and her brothers, Curtis Faske and Earl Faske.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lynda Watlington (Timothy) of Friendswood, TX; granddaughters, Amanda Watlington of Friendswood, TX, and Emily Watlington of Chapel Hill, NC; grandson, Tyler Watlington of Friendswood, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019