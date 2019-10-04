Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
1951 - 2019
Beatrice Espinoza Obituary
Beatrice Espinoza

Robstown - Beatrice Espinoza, 67, went to be with our Lord on October 01, 2019. She was born on October 06, 1951 in Knox City, Texas to Frank and Trinidad Ramirez Espinoza. She was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; two sisters, Gloria Romero, Irene Munoz and her brother, Leonel Espinoza.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus Espinoza, Jr.; her children, Eric Lee (Myrta) Espinoza, James Russell (Thelma) Espinoza and Heidie Lynn (Michal) Kozarski; two brothers, Gilbert Espinoza and Manuel Espinoza; four sisters, Sara Munoz, Melba Valdez, Criselda Chavez and Blanca Gonzalez. She will also be missed by her eleven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, October 04, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, October 05, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
