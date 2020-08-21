Beatrice Gil

Beatrice GilCorpus Christi - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Beatrice D. Gil. Born in 1929, Beatrice, Bea, or Momo as she was lovingly named, was a lifelong Texan. She spent much of her life traveling throughout the State and settled down mostly in Johnson City and Corpus Christi. Much of her life was devoted to helping others as she proudly served as a teacher's aide, nurse, and caregiver before settling down to spend time with her growing family. Bea was known for her no- nonsense attitude, tireless strength, both physical and willful, amazingly quick and witty humor, generosity, and extremely loving personality that everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her could not help but admire and fall in love with.Most importantly, she was the beating heart of our family- a true matriarch that kept us connected. She made all friends and family feel as they belonged, extended and immediate alike. She leaves behind a fruitful legacy that we, as her children, have been blessed to fulfill.She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, a brother; her beloved husband, Jesus M. Gil; daughter, Graciela Gil Jones; and great-grandchildren, Micah Underwood and Luciano Gil. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Gil Bourne (Dr. Cecil Bourne), Linda Ganske (Michael Ganske), as well as 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren who love and will miss her dearly.The family wishes to send a very special thank you to Nancy Hoover- your care and love for our mother in her last 2 years of life was above and beyond your duties as her caregiver. We love you. We also wish to thank the staff and doctors at Doctors Regional Hospital for the care of our Mother when we could not be with her. Thank you to everyone for their support, thoughts and condolences during this very difficult time.A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.