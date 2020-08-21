1/2
Beatrice Gil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Gil

Corpus Christi - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Beatrice D. Gil. Born in 1929, Beatrice, Bea, or Momo as she was lovingly named, was a lifelong Texan. She spent much of her life traveling throughout the State and settled down mostly in Johnson City and Corpus Christi. Much of her life was devoted to helping others as she proudly served as a teacher's aide, nurse, and caregiver before settling down to spend time with her growing family. Bea was known for her no- nonsense attitude, tireless strength, both physical and willful, amazingly quick and witty humor, generosity, and extremely loving personality that everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her could not help but admire and fall in love with.

Most importantly, she was the beating heart of our family- a true matriarch that kept us connected. She made all friends and family feel as they belonged, extended and immediate alike. She leaves behind a fruitful legacy that we, as her children, have been blessed to fulfill.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, a brother; her beloved husband, Jesus M. Gil; daughter, Graciela Gil Jones; and great-grandchildren, Micah Underwood and Luciano Gil. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Gil Bourne (Dr. Cecil Bourne), Linda Ganske (Michael Ganske), as well as 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren who love and will miss her dearly.

The family wishes to send a very special thank you to Nancy Hoover- your care and love for our mother in her last 2 years of life was above and beyond your duties as her caregiver. We love you. We also wish to thank the staff and doctors at Doctors Regional Hospital for the care of our Mother when we could not be with her. Thank you to everyone for their support, thoughts and condolences during this very difficult time.

A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved