Beatrice Jonet Mason
Corpus Christi - Beatrice Jonet Mason, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 24, 1930, to Joe and Hulda Stoeltje in Cheapside, TX. She graduated from Cuero H.S. in 1947.
She later met the love of her life and married Hilbur A. Mason on October 8, 1955. They resided in San Diego, CA, for the first three months before returning to Corpus Christi, TX. Over the past 64 years they owned and operated several businesses including, Masons TV, Petroleum Electronics and Fast Flow.
Bea loved working on their ranches and raising livestock. She was a hardworking woman and loved her family. Though she never had children of her own, she adored her numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Bailey Stoeltje; sister, Dorothy Matocha; nephew, David Sutherland and a niece Charlene. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hilbur Mason; sister, Lila Sutherland; nephews, Joe (Pam) Sutherland, Rodney (Alice) Matocha, Ronney Mason, Jerry Mason, Joe Mason, Philip Mason and Charles Walton; nieces: Tammye (Larry) Duckworth, Barbara Davis, Peewee Mason, NancyAnn and Clara Simms; numerous great, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A special "Thanks" goes out to all the caregivers that have assisted Bea and Hilbur for the past few months.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Seaside Funeral Home, as a come and go with Social Distancing in place.
Due to COVID limitations, a Funeral service limited to immediate family only will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Seaside Reid Chapel Mausoleum.
A livestream will be available at www.seasidefuneral.com for friends and family to view the services from home.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Joe Sutherland, Rodney Matocha, Robert Sutherland, Brad Hoover, Mark Tuley and Johnny Flores. Honorary pallbearers are: Ryan Sutherland, Raiden Sutherland and Austin Sutherland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 8, 2020