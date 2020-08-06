Beatrice "Bea" JuarezCorpus Christi - Beatrice "Bea" Juarez passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1927 to Henry and Candida Orona. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church from 1955-1996. Her husband of 50 years passed away on 1996. She worked for Kroger from 1973- 1986 and retired. She loved to go dancing at Ropers and at Lindale Senior Center. She is survived by her children Carlos (Sandy) Juarez, Paul (Amy) Juarez and Irene (Domingo) Moreno. She is also survived by her grandchildren Debra Faught, Madison Meadows, Meloney Turnage, Jamie Speer, John Anthony Juarez, Jennifer Polleys, Sara Juarez, Natalie Juarez, Nicole Juarez, Carlos Juarez, Jr. and Jennifer Boyd and numerous great grandchildren.Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78414 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.