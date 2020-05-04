|
|
Beatriz Amezquita Salinas
Corpus Christi - Beatriz Amezquita Salinas, age 82, was called home on April 30, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1937 to the late Nicolás and Paula Amezquita. Mama was the youngest of 12 children.
Beatriz met the love of her life, José, in June of 1956 and married him 2 months later. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and big grandma. Mama was a domestic goddess who took pride in caring for her husband and children and then later her grandchildren. She was generous, loving, and witty. She taught her children independence, resourcefulness, and determination. Mama was a hard worker and showed her children that through hard work anything was possible. She was feisty and opinionated. Mama had a big heart and it showed in the way she cared for others, people have told the family that she was nice and welcoming. She believed in God and was a strong prayer warrior. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the casinos and to San Antonio to visit the shrines of La Virgen de Guadalupe and La Virgen de Lourdes. Mama loved to sew, work on puzzles, and play videos games, Frogger being her favorite. She was also a member of the Smith Elementary PTA. The world lost a beautiful soul with a beautiful smile and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, José E.Salinas, Sr.
Beatriz leaves behind to cherish her memory their 10 children: José E. Salinas, Jr., Elisa Salinas, Esmeralda (Gabriel) Gonzalez, Erasmo (Linda) Salinas, Elma (Daniel) Garcia, Elva (Steve) Salinas-Rivera, Emilia (Robert) Phillips, Henry (Melinda) Salinas, Edna (Peter) Tamez, and Ernesto (Veronica) Salinas. She will also be fondly remembered by 28 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on May 6, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:30 am May 7, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00 pm.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020