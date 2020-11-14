Beatriz Herrera Saenz, age 97, passed on to our Lord November 6, 2020. She was born on July 7th,1923 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan E. Herrera and Guadalupe Arriaga Herrera. She was raised around local farms and with her cousin and best friend Tonya would watch from their farmhouse as her parents worked in the fields.
She graduated from C.C. High School and then from a business school. She worked as a bookkeeper for several department stores and the Naval Air Base. This is where she met her future husband, Jose M. Saenz. They married on September 29, 1945. They had four children, Gloria, Daniel, Josie and Irma.
She spread cheer and happiness to everyone she met. In her last years of her life, she would best communicate by smiling and singing to anyone around her.
She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Gloria.
She is survived by Daniel, Josie and Irma seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation and viewing will be at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. followed by Interment at Rosehill Cemetery, 2731 Comanche Street, Corpus Christi TX at 11:30 a.m.
