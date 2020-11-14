1/1
Beatriz Herrera Saenz
1923 - 2020
Beatriz Herrera Saenz, age 97, passed on to our Lord November 6, 2020. She was born on July 7th,1923 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan E. Herrera and Guadalupe Arriaga Herrera. She was raised around local farms and with her cousin and best friend Tonya would watch from their farmhouse as her parents worked in the fields.
She graduated from C.C. High School and then from a business school. She worked as a bookkeeper for several department stores and the Naval Air Base. This is where she met her future husband, Jose M. Saenz. They married on September 29, 1945. They had four children, Gloria, Daniel, Josie and Irma.

She spread cheer and happiness to everyone she met. In her last years of her life, she would best communicate by smiling and singing to anyone around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Gloria.
She is survived by Daniel, Josie and Irma seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation and viewing will be at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. followed by Interment at Rosehill Cemetery, 2731 Comanche Street, Corpus Christi TX at 11:30 a.m.


Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Saenz family.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
