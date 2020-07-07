1/1
Belinda Chapa Trejo
1931 - 2020
Belinda Chapa Trejo

Corpus Christi - Belinda Chapa Trejo, 89, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on March 3,1931 to Adolfo Chapa and Victoriana Vera Chapa in Duval County.

Belinda was raised in Concepcion, Texas where she and her family worked on their family ranch. She loved her brothers and sisters dearly and loved going to the rancho ever chance she had. Belinda was a devoted wife to Raul and after his passing in 1970, she dedicated her life to raising her children. She was an exceptional cook and everyone loved her tamales and pan de polvo. Mom cherished her yearly tamaladas with her children and grandchildren. We cherished her stories and admired her hard work ethic. ln addition, Mom was an excellent seamstress and took great pride in making boxing shorts and robes for local boxers as well as dresses for Las Donas de la Corte Duchesses. She was a beautiful woman, who was a devout Catholic and a proud parishioner of SS Cyril and Methodist Church. Mom showed everyone how to love and to take pride in everything you do. We love you Mom!

She is preceded in death by her husband Jose Raul Trejo, sons Jose Raul (Joe)Trejo Jr and Antonio Trejo, brothers Ernesto Chapa, lsrael Chapa, Gavino Chapa and Lorenzo Chapa. She is survived by her children Olbedo Trejo (Patsy), Angie Witherspoon, and Ovidio Trejo (Norma). She also leaves behind her 3 brothers, Antonio (Norma) Chapa of Fremont, TX, Adolfo (Gertrudis) Chapa, Delfino (Aurora) h,oth from Corpus Christ, TX. 3 sisters, Aminta (Gilberto) Saenz of Falfurrias, TX, Hilda (Cosme) Garza of Rios, TX, Esmeralda (Ruben) Gancia, and sister-in law, Lamar Chapa both from Alice, TX" She also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Who brought great joy and laughter into her life.

A note of gratitude is extended to her daughter Angie and her children Robbie and Anissa. And her great-grandchildren Robbie Jr., Anveyna, Sylvester, Roman, Justin, and Joey for being there on her final days.

A Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 09, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Alaniz Funeral Home of Falfurrias. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Falfurrias. Burial will follow at the Premont Cemetery in Premont, TX.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Rosary
10:00 AM
Alaniz Funeral Home
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Falfurrias
