Ben R. Briscoe Obituary
Ben R. Briscoe

Sinton - Ben R. Briscoe passed away peacefully January 15, 2020. He was 72.

Ben was born on September 21, 1947 in Mathis, Texas to Horace and Frankie (Vickers) Briscoe. He was a resident of Corpus Christi and former resident of Sinton. Ben retired as the Cemetery Manager at Taft Memorial Park Cemetery.

He was a man of faith who loved his God, his family and his country. Ben was a hard worker, an avid reader and a whiz with crossword puzzles. He loved sports and was a big fan of the Oklahoma Sooners. Ben was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Preceding in death are his parents and sister, Vicki Burnell.

Survivors include his wife: Karen Morrow Briscoe; daughters: Joey Kristen Phillips (Stuart) and Kacy Allene Webster (James), all of Corpus Christi, Texas; a son: Brian Blake Briscoe (Michelle) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren: Hailey, Tate, Charlotte, Jarred, Lily, Addison and Maizie; and sister: Deborah Burnell of Sinton, Texas.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 10:00 AM at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft.

Guestbook available on line at

www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
