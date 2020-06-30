Benigno Ernesto Rivera Iv
Benigno Ernesto Rivera, IV

Our Precious Baby Benigno Ernesto Rivera IV went to join The Angels on June 13, 2020.

He was the son of Maria Soliz and Benigno Rivera III.

Quiet Time will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Venture Church-3401 S. Alameda Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78411 from 5-8PM.

Services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020, at The Venture Church at 11AM.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas 78408.

A Full obituary is available at theplacetorememberlife.com.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Vigil
05:00 - 08:00 PM
The Venture Church
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
The Venture Church
