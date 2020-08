Benita (Amy) Garza



Corpus Christi, TX. - Born in November 27 in Lubbock, Texas and passed away July 15, 2020.



Graduated: Stinson High School and UT Nursing School as an RN.



Lived in Corpus Christi, TX; San Antonio, TX and surrounding areas around San Antonio and Texas.



Worked over 40 years in the medical field.



She was preceded by her parents, Luciano and Margarita Hernandez, brother, Salvador Hernandez, and daughter, Grace Reed.



Survivors: Teresa Perez, sister; Lonnie Garza, husband; Caleb Reed, grandson and former husband Jose Fernandez Martinez.



There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 120 E. Escobedo St, Taft, TX 78390. Intermittent will follow at Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft, TX.









