|
|
Benita Hull
Corpus Christi - Benita Hull passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on March 21, 1931 in Brownsville, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She was known for her kind heart, her devotion to God and to her family. She was a member of The Salvation Army. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for over 60 years. She attended Broadmoor Park Senior Center and loved playing Bingo at the CC Bingo Center with all her friends.
Benita joins now in heaven, her husband David Hull JR.; her sister Guadalupe Longoria; and her Parents Camilo And Tomasita Gutierrez
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, six children: Norma Gonzales, David Hull III, Tammy Hull, Camilo Hull, Henry Hull and Rita Hull; 16 grandchildren, Christie Esquivel, Lisa Maldonado, Ruben S. Rodriguez, Sergio San Miguel Jr., Jessica San Miguel, Brittney Medina, Erik San Miguel, Alex San Miguel, Joseph Jenkins, Andres San Miguel, Chloe Rodriguez, Donaman, and Faith Hull; and 12 Great-Grand Children.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral procession will depart Guardian Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S.19th. St. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019