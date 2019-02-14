|
Benito H. Perez
Corpus Christi, TX
Benito H. Perez, 90, went to be with our Lord on February 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with multiple health issues. Born to Marciala and Macedonio Perez on March 21, 1928. He was one of five children. He attended Corpus Christi High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart on November 27, 1949. He worked for CCAD for 28 years, as a sheet metal mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Louise Perez. He is survived by his children Diana (Carlos) Villarreal, Dahlia (Joe) Fonseca, Robert (Tina) Perez and Nancy (Al) Yanez, Jr.; his sister Simona DelaRosa; thirteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 14, 2019