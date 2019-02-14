Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benito Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benito H. Perez


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benito H. Perez

Corpus Christi, TX

Benito H. Perez, 90, went to be with our Lord on February 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with multiple health issues. Born to Marciala and Macedonio Perez on March 21, 1928. He was one of five children. He attended Corpus Christi High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart on November 27, 1949. He worked for CCAD for 28 years, as a sheet metal mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Louise Perez. He is survived by his children Diana (Carlos) Villarreal, Dahlia (Joe) Fonseca, Robert (Tina) Perez and Nancy (Al) Yanez, Jr.; his sister Simona DelaRosa; thirteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.