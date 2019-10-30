Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Resources
More Obituaries for Benito Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benito Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benito Lopez Obituary
Benito Lopez

Gregory - Benito S. Lopez passed away October 29, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born October 21, 1940 in Gregory, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elvira Lopez, and Sister Adelaida L. Perez. He is survived by his son Benito M. Lopez Jr. (Sara) of Gregory, TX; daughter Melissa (Darrell) Salinas of Portland, TX; grandchildren Selina (Alex) Balderia and Isaiah Salinas; and a brother Valentine (Delia) Lopez of Plainview.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory. Burial to follow in Gregory Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -