Benito Lopez
Gregory - Benito S. Lopez passed away October 29, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born October 21, 1940 in Gregory, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elvira Lopez, and Sister Adelaida L. Perez. He is survived by his son Benito M. Lopez Jr. (Sara) of Gregory, TX; daughter Melissa (Darrell) Salinas of Portland, TX; grandchildren Selina (Alex) Balderia and Isaiah Salinas; and a brother Valentine (Delia) Lopez of Plainview.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory. Burial to follow in Gregory Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019