Benito P. Barrera
Corpus Christi - Benito P. Barrera was peacefully called to eternal rest by our Lord on October 18, 2020. Benito was a loving and devoted husband, father, and cherished grandfather. He was a teacher and principal who always had a kind word for everyone he met. Benito was born in Alice, Texas on October 14, 1928 to Zaragoza and Adelaida P. Barrera who preceded him in death, as did his wife, Adela and sister, Idolina Rodriguez.
Benito was raised in Kingsville, Texas where he met and fell in love with Adelita as she walked by his home on Henrietta Street. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, he graduated from A&I University with a bachelor's degree in business and administration and a master's degree in education. Benito and Adela married on July 25, 1953 at St. Martin Catholic Church. They were married for 41 years until Adela's untimely death. While serving as a teacher and principal for CCISD for 35 years, he strived to improve the education of his students. He tried to make a positive influence with the students of Southgate, Lozano, Schanen Estates, Crossley, Lamar Elementary, Crockett Elementary, and Martin Middle School. He always enjoyed running into his ex-students and teachers and was very proud of their achievements. Benito was also a Met-Life representative and earned his CLU.
Benito was a member of various organizations and clubs. He was very active in the Texas Teacher's Retirement Association, Coastal Community and Teachers Credit Union, Westside Business Association, L.U.L.A.C., GI Forum, and the Instituto De Cultura Hispanica. He was a Scoutmaster and a long-time parishioner of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church where he was an usher. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing and spent many evenings in dance classes and various dance clubs.
We will all miss Benito's delivery of his favorite pumpkin empanadas from Michoacana Bakery to all those he visited. Benito was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always, the educator, he frequently visited their classrooms, joined them for lunch, and attended their numerous activities.
To cherish his memory are his children: Noel (Debra) Barrera, Nelda (Henry) Garcia, Benny (Melissa) Barrera; his grandchildren: Noel David (Brenda) Barrera, Amber Rhea Dittman (Chad), Natalie (Christian) Jasso, Nicole Barrera, Dr. Marcos Garcia (Dr. Ashley Garza), Miranda Barrera, and Emily Garcia; his great grandchildren: Leila Rose Garcia, Charles Enrique Garcia, and Catherine Meta Jasso; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Rosary and Mass will be held at Most Precious Blood on October 24th followed by the interment at Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville, Texas.
