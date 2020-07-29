Benjamin Bonilla, Sr.



Benjamin Bonilla, Sr was called home to be with our Lord on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his 2 sons, Benjamin, Jr, and Joe, and his 2 grandsons, Ross and Roman. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, William, Tony, Ruben, Esther, and Mary Helen. He joyously reunites with his wife, Irene (d 07/2020), sister Rachel and brother Albert, along with his parents, Ruben and Maria Bonilla. He was 85 years old.



Born September 02, 1935 in Calvert, Texas, Ben was the 4th child of an 8- child family. Ben's father, Ruben Sr, owned and operated a Texaco full- service station, where he learned his strong work ethic. He joined his brothers in learning the rewards of hard work and family contribution. He grew in stature and wisdom and graduated high school in Calvert, Tx.



He ventured off to college at Sam Houston State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He then joined the U.S. Army Reserves, where he further cultivated a strong work ethic and love of civic duty.



He relocated to join brothers William and Tony in Corpus Christi, Texas. He became a social worker and met his first wife, Linda, with whom he had 2 sons.



Ben and Linda raised their children to appreciate hard work, commitment to achievement, and education. They were witness to both sons graduate college and become career oriented.



Later in life, Ben left his social work and joined the family business. He quickly became his brother William's right hand man. He eventually retired from the family business having served his family for over 25 years.



In his later years, Ben and Irene married. They enjoyed listening to live music, dancing, and taking trips, especially to New Orleans, their favorite casino destination. Most people were astonished at the level of energy the two brought with them wherever they went.



Irene passed away one week before Ben.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store