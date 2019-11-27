|
|
Benjamin Diegel
Ingleside - Benjamin "Bennie" Walter Diegel peacefully went home to join our Heavenly Father on November 25, 2019 at the age of 75 years old. Bennie was born on July 30, 1944 to Herman Joseph "Mutt" and Ellen Dicksie Diegel in Corpus Christi, Texas. He attended school in Ingleside, Texas and graduated from Ingleside High School in 1962.
Bennie is preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy Gail Diegel, parents, Herman "Mutt" and Dicksie Diegel, and beloved daughter, Denise Michele Diegel.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 19 years Sally, his brother Rick, his children Natalie (Paul) White, Bennie Diegel II, Suzanne (Jason) Cavalier, Kathleen (William) Diegel, Randy Diegel, Marc (Claire) Edwards, Sean (Cari) Edwards, and Matthew Edwards; Grandchildren: Steven, David, Jessica, Ben (Tobi), Mia, Alexis (Josh), Kyla (Daemon), Ethan, Peyton, Aiden, Benjamin, and Pyper: Great-Grandchildren: Bryson, Atlas, and Antonio.
Bennie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He treasured his relationships with family, friends, and many members of the community. He was a member of the Ingleside ISD school board for 20 years, an Ingleside City council member, member of The Knights of Columbus, member of the IBEW, a U.S. Army Veteran and Vice President of Scott Electric Company.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Ingleside, Texas.
In lieu of flowers… Please consider a donation to the Diegel Family Memorial via www.gofundme.com/diegel-family-memorial. All donations will be used for improvements to his beloved church, scholarships to the local school system and other local charitable endeavors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019