Lockhart - Benjamin John Jones, retired Vietnam Air force MSgt, member of the USAF Thunderbirds, and member of the Masonic Lodge was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at a young age of 76. He is survived by his wife, A. Virina Jones; son, Marlon Jones (Renee) of Collierville, TN; daughters, Tara Jones of Buda, TX, Michele Jones of Buda, TX and Lona Marie Mays of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM., Friday, May 8th at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM., Saturday, May 9th at the Darden Cemetery in Barnum, TX. For more information and to sign the guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020