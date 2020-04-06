|
|
Bernadette "Bernice" Theresa Baca
Robstown - Bernadette "Bernice" Theresa Baca, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 19, 1933 to Edward and Mary Sherek. She was the oldest of 5 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph, Johnny and Edward Sherek and one sister, Mary Ruder.
She married the love of her life, Albert John Baca, on April 5, 1956. She died one day shy of their 64th wedding anniversary. She loved to dance and that is where they met. She loved music and every Saturday morning it was Polka party and dancing with our socks on. She taught us to be good Christian women, she taught us to sew, oh how the sewing machines would hum, she loved to read and collect cookbooks and taught us all how to cook. She loved GWTW, we watched it countless times and could quote parts from the movie. She loved to crochet and created beautiful dolls that she shared with her girls. She loved animals and watching the birds, especially red birds. She loved babies and was there for each one of us when her grandchildren were born.
She is survived by her husband, Albert John Baca; daughters, Cathy (Harry) Burger of Sweeny, Judy (Chuck) Barber of Robstown, Jennifer (Eugene) Woodworth of Liberty Hill and Patty (John) Callaway also of Robstown; 9 grandchildren, Travis (Hailee) Burger, Matthew (Alayna) Burger, Jarrett Barber, Jennie Barber, Brittany (Noah) Mumm, Michael Woodworth, Michelle (Gabriel) McLemore, Jeff Callaway, Sandy Chang; 3 great grandchildren, Kyndle Burger, Chase Burkhardt, Aubrey Burkhardt; 1 great great grandchild, Graham Schmid; extended daughter, Beverly (Jim) Montgomery; and a 4 legged rescue named Goldie.
The family would like to recognize and thank all the men and women caregivers/ministers from Nurses on Wheels, Father Mark Wheelan, of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Robstown, Elvira Swetlick, Marilyn Hellums, family, friends and neighbors who graciously helped in any way.
Due to COVID-19 CDC/Fed Regulations funeral services with Sawyer-George Funeral Home will be private. Interment will take place at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery. .
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Robstown, in the form of masses.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020