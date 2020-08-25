Bernice Caroline (Ulcak) PattonCorpus Christi - Bernice Caroline (Ulcak) Patton, 88, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1931 in Shiner, Texas to Julius and Angeline Ulcak.She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Darlene Ryba, granddaughter, Michelle (Clint) Smith, great-grandsons, Trent, Aaron (Angelica) and Avery Smith, great-great-grandson, Evan Caspian Smith.She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Hugh (Pat) Patton, sons, Michael and Bruce Ryba, sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Lambert Pollok.A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, followed by a Mass at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.