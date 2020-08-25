1/1
Bernice Caroline (Ulcak) Patton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Caroline (Ulcak) Patton

Corpus Christi - Bernice Caroline (Ulcak) Patton, 88, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1931 in Shiner, Texas to Julius and Angeline Ulcak.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Darlene Ryba, granddaughter, Michelle (Clint) Smith, great-grandsons, Trent, Aaron (Angelica) and Avery Smith, great-great-grandson, Evan Caspian Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Hugh (Pat) Patton, sons, Michael and Bruce Ryba, sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Lambert Pollok.

A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, followed by a Mass at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved