Bernie Rae DeLaune
- - On the morning of May 26, 2019, Bernie Rae DeLaune, age 89, peacefully joined our Creator.
He was born in Pineville, Louisiana to Jewel and Louis DeLaune. He was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
Bernie was the President and Founder of DeLaune Drilling - An oilfield service company now in its 56th year of operation. Bernie was a community leader in Alice Texas, a South Texas ranch owner, and a world game hunter. He was past-president of the Optimist Club and was a board member of Alice National Bank. He was married to Wanda DeLaune for 65 years and together they raised 4 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Brenda DeLaune Timmons.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; his children, Mark (Ginger) DeLaune of Orange Grove, Texas, Lou Ann (Craig) Fisher of Fort Worth, Texas, and Lee (Ginger) DeLaune of Orange Grove, Texas; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Alice, Texas on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Graveside Services with Military Honors will follow at the DeLaune 4D Ranch in Orange Grove, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bernie DeLaune's name to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or you can donate online at
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 2 to June 12, 2019