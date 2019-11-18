|
Berta M. Serna, age 83, passed away November 17, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1936 in Hebbronville, Texas. She was raised in Hebbronville and eventually moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she found work as a grocery store checker. It was during this time that her future husband, Delfino, spotted her and began to make grocery store visits his hobby just so he could talk to her. They wed on October 5, 1958 and were married for 56 years until his death in May 2015.
She worked hard and sacrificed so that her children could have a quality education. She enjoyed volunteering in church and school activities. She participated in choir and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was an inquisitive cook always looking for new healthy recipes to try. Berta also had a love for animals. She was stalwart and strong, but also sensitive, gentle and kind to a fault. Her smile and sense of humor could brighten the darkest of days. Most of all, she will always be remembered for her love for and pride in her children and her role as the wife of a U.S. Marine which included living in California, Hawaii, North Carolina and Arizona where her husband was stationed. When her husband was deployed overseas during the Vietnam era, Berta flawlessly took on the challenge of maintaining a stable home life for her children.
Berta was preceded in death by her husband, Delfino G. Serna; her parents, Luis and Enemencia Mendiola; and her siblings, Amelia, Alicia, Hortencia, Ubaldo and Herlinda. Berta is survived by her children: Lupe Serna McGuinness (Kerry), Marcos M. Serna (Dorothy), Berta Serna Sisemore (Dan), and Delfino M. Serna; brother, Luis Mendiola; and three grandchildren, James McGuinness, Joshua Sisemore and Nina Sisemore.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with an interment to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kerry McGuinness, James McGuinness, Joshua Sisemore, Nina Sisemore, Javier Mendiola and Angelina Curiel. Dan Sisemore will be an honorary pallbearer.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019