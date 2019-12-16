|
Bertha Morales
Corpus Christi - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Bertha Morales, our loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to many, and to all whose life she touched. She left us while resting peacefully at Focus Care in Corpus Christi, TX on December 15, 2019. She was 78 years old.
She was born February 7, 1941, in Bay City, TX, a daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha R. Rodriguez.
It was in Bay City, TX where she met her loving husband Abelardo Morales, of 58 years of marriage, while working at the towns dinner. Shortly after marrying they moved to Corpus Christi, TX where she worked for CCISD, before moving to Freer, TX where she worked as an office manager at a doctor's office.
She was a Member of the Rosary Society at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, TX. She was a fun loving woman, that was full of laughter and smiles. One would always find a friend in her. She loved to travel with her Honey, Abelardo Morales. Among her many talents she loved to dance, sew, and bake her famous pan de polvo every holiday season. She was most proud of her family, and showed them all everyday how much she loved them.
She lived a full life filled with love and service to others. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
She was the beloved mother of Rudy Garza (Chriselda Garza), Rachel Martinez, Cynthia Flores (Henry Flores), and Kathy Saenz. Grandmother to Vanessa, Abel, Ashley, Victoria, Stephen, Alanah, Rudy, Cedric, Aaron, Adrianna, Austin, Savannah, Ashley, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents Arthur Rodriguez, Bertha R. Rodriguez, sister Lydia, brothers Ralph, and Ruben Rodriguez.
A celebration of Bertha's life will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Corpus Christi, TX, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, visitation 5-9 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX. Burial will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019