Bertha Ortiz
1936 - 2020
Bertha Ortiz

Corpus Christi - Bertha Ortiz, age 84, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1936 to Francisco and Matilde Gonzalez in Villagran, Tamaulipas. She married her husband of 58 years on February 2, 1958. She will always be remembered for her love of gardening, quiet nature, sense of adventure, cooking, and devotion to family.

Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Homero Ortiz; parents, Francisco and Matilde Gonzalez; sisters, Minerva Gonzalez, Dora Perales and Maria Guadalupe Benavides.

Bertha is survived by her daughters, Judith Diaz (Rafael), Rosalva Salazar (John); son, Homero Ortiz (Laura); grandchildren, Martin, David (Christine) and Madelyn Ortiz, Olivia and Matthew Diaz, Sophia and Megan Salazar.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Seaside Reid Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day, with Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Seaside Reid Chapel
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Seaside Reid Chapel
