|
|
Bertha Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Bertha Rios Rodriguez, 90, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away at home on May 1, 2020.
Bertha was born May 26, 1929 to Martin and Manuela Rios in Corpus Christi. Bertha spent much of her youth on the King Ranch. As a young adult she became a beautician and worked for 10 years at a local salon. She later worked for the Corpus Christi Independent School District for 10 years in various roles. Her most fulfilling job in life was becoming a wife and mother. In 1947 she married Carmin G. Rodriguez. Together they had a love for the ages. They were blessed with three children, Pauline Rodriguez, Mamie (Abel) Rodriguez, and Ron (Ana) Rodriguez. They spent 70 years together until Carmin's passing in 2018.
Although she lived a simple life, there was nothing simple about her. She was a confident woman who could handle herself in just about any situation. She was quick-witted and playful. She was often the life of the party. She loved music and dancing, and together she and Carmin were members of the Mr. and Mrs. Social Club for many years. She loved to tell stories of her youth and life experiences. She had a great sense of humor and loved to hear jokes, even the naughty ones. She knew she was an excellent cook and she tried feeding anyone who walked into her home. She loved shopping and traveling and could make any occasion a fun time. She was a beautiful person, both inside and out. Those who mourn her will miss her voice, her laughter, and most of all, her love. She always had a way to make you feel important and special in her life.
A few weeks ago, she reassured her loved ones not worry about her when she was gone. She spoke of being visited by her deceased husband and the plans they had together in heaven. On his birthday, May 1st, she finally joined him there. It gives the family great comfort to know they are reunited and watching over us.
Bertha is survived by her three children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be: Andrew Escobedo, Gilbert Reyna, Michael Rodriguez, Abel Arredondo, David Felton, and Charles Stewart.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020