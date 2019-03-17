|
Bertie Hinman Hoch Wallace
Corpus Christi, TX
Bertie Hinman Hoch Wallace passed peacefully in Corpus Christi on March 9, 2019 after a short illness. She was born Bertha Louise Hinman on August 5, 1928 to A.E. "Red" Hinman and B.E. "Betty" McCready Hinman. She graduated from Corpus Christi High School, Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, TN, and SMU in Dallas. She taught briefly in Dallas. In 1952 she married Charles Francis Hoch, Jr. and they had three sons. In the 1970's she went back to school and received a degree in Special Education, teaching children with various disabilities for many years in the Corpus Christi Independent School District. She was a member of Order of De Pineda, Junior League of Corpus Christi, Tri Delta Sorority, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cotillion Club, Athenian Club, C.C. Library Board and Good Shepherd Altar Guild. Bertie was a long time volunteer at Good Shepherd Corner and for the American Red Cross. She loved traveling with family and friends, as well as spending time at the family ranch. Bertie is preceded in death by her father and mother, husbands, Charles Hoch and Robert Wallace, and granddaughter, Amanda.
She is survived by her brother, Dick Hinman; sons, Charles (Debbie), Blair, Trace (Kelly); grandchildren, Kris (Casey), Brittney (fiance' Brad), Megan (Jessie), Margo; great-grandson, James.
Services will be at the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Craig Corson, Rudy Cortez, Turner Darden, Lee Gavatos, Keyloe McKenzie, Dr. Daniel B. Sciantarelli, Bob Smith, and Ricky Staff.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal or the American Red Cross.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019