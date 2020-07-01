Betsy Kyle Herring



Betsy Kyle Herring, 41, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a long battle with heart complications.



Betsy was born in Garland, Texas, on January 24, 1979, to Gary Weaver Herring and Nancy Green Herring. She is predeceased by her father, Gary Weaver Herring, and her grandparents, Leloise Snow Green, John C. Herring and Jerry Herring, and Auntie Ma and BobBob.



Betsy graduated from Carroll High School in 1997 and Sam Houston State University where she graduated in with a degree in Marketing. She later obtained her Masters in Healthcare Administration from Texas State University. She returned to Corpus to work at Cardiology Associates, but eventually followed her heart to education, where she taught English at Haas Middle School, and later English and Journalism at Luehrs Junior High School in Bishop.



Betsy was involved in numerous organizations in Corpus Christi, including Junior League of Corpus Christi, Leadership Corpus Christi, 40 Under 40, Cattle Baron's Ball, and Delta Gamma. She was the consummate volunteer who never said no to an event, friend in need, or opportunity to cook for others. Betsy was never happier than when she was listening to live music with friends or with her love, Corey, or enjoying summers at the beach with cousins, friends, and family. She will always be remembered as Aunt Bebe, the generous, doting, loving aunt who showered her niece, nephew, and many others with affection and sparkles.



Betsy is survived her mother, Nancy Herring, brother Jake Herring (Lisa), niece, Leloise Herring and nephew, Roane Herring, grandfather Jack Palmer Green, all of Corpus Christi; and loving boyfriend Corey Collier and Jaxon Collier of Bishop.



Always the selfless companion, Betsy and Gary were a team, even to the end. She joined her father in heaven two days after his passing, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to her entire care team over the years, especially Dr. Jonathan Martin, Dr. Raymond Graf, Dr. Tarun Madappa, of Corpus Christi; Dr. Sean McCarney, Dr. Masahiro Ono, Sherry Anderson, Nurse Practitioner, and the extensive care team at San Antonio Methodist ICU.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, go to the Surf Club and share a toast in Betsy's honor. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Rise School of Corpus Christi.









