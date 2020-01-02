Services
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette C. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette C. Adams

Corpus Christi - Bette C. Adams passed away December 27, 2019. She was born April 29, 1936 in Marlin, Texas to Orville L. and Marjory Mae Smith Golding.

Bette was a night nurse supervisor for Doctors Regional for most of her nursing career, caring for others and putting their needs first. She was a member of First Baptist Church where her husband Garland was a Deacon. She loved her dogs, Mexican food, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Garland Adams and sons; Edward and Karl Urban.

Mrs. Adams is survived by 4 daughters: Scottie (Jack) Akin, Vikki (Brian) Adams Saunnie Ellis and Bobbi Nava. One son: Larry Johnson. Three grandchildren: Ashley Tamburine Massie, Dalton Patrick and Zane Urban. Great grandchildren: Henry Garland Massie, Jace Patrick and Ashtyn Urban.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sandia Cemetery, Sandia, Texas
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -