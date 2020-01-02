|
Bette C. Adams
Corpus Christi - Bette C. Adams passed away December 27, 2019. She was born April 29, 1936 in Marlin, Texas to Orville L. and Marjory Mae Smith Golding.
Bette was a night nurse supervisor for Doctors Regional for most of her nursing career, caring for others and putting their needs first. She was a member of First Baptist Church where her husband Garland was a Deacon. She loved her dogs, Mexican food, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Garland Adams and sons; Edward and Karl Urban.
Mrs. Adams is survived by 4 daughters: Scottie (Jack) Akin, Vikki (Brian) Adams Saunnie Ellis and Bobbi Nava. One son: Larry Johnson. Three grandchildren: Ashley Tamburine Massie, Dalton Patrick and Zane Urban. Great grandchildren: Henry Garland Massie, Jace Patrick and Ashtyn Urban.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sandia Cemetery, Sandia, Texas
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020