Bettie Jo -Nash Thompson


1958 - 2020
Bettie Jo -Nash Thompson Obituary
Bettie Jo -Nash Thompson

Bettie Jo Nash Thompson,

Was born to Urel & Mattie Nash in 1958 in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Her family moved to C.C Texas, where she Graduated from Roy Miller, Class of 1976.

She was a teacher aide for many years, until her health no longer allowed her to do so.

She leaves to cherish her memories , her parents, 3 sisters Janice, Edna, Valeria & host of other relatives.

Visitation will be [email protected] 01/10/[email protected] St. Matthew [email protected] 1101 Waco St.

10:00 a.m. Viewing

11:00 a.m Funeral Service

Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery

Services Entrusted to the care of Unity Chapel Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
