|
|
Betty A. Kollaja
Corpus Christi - Betty A. Kollaja, age 88 passed away on January 29, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1931 to Charles and Esilla Wagner, in Austin Tx.
She was raised on White Point, (Rachal Ranch) in Portland, Tx and Corpus Christi, Tx. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1950. She owned the Flower Nook from 1981 to 1993; she was very talented with floral designing.
Betty A. (Wagner) Kollaja married her husband L. Frank Kollaja on April 14, 1952 and had 67 wonderful years together. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was known for her sweetness and kindness to everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Esilla Wagner and her husband L. Frank Kollaja. She is survived by her children Michael, Janet, Eddie (Barbara), Richard (Susan), Anne, and Diane (Eric), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, from 6-9 PM at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7 PM that same evening at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 AM at St.Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow, at Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020