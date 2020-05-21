|
Betty Ann Brashars Kersey
Corpus Christi - Betty Ann Brashars Kersey went home to Jesus on May 8, 2020 at age 78.
Betty was born to Ewell and Letha (Land) Brashars on March 11, 1942 in Hunter, Arkansas. As a child, she excelled in school and dreamed of becoming a nurse.
Betty met her husband, William (Bud) Kersey, in 1960 on a blind date. After graduating from Brinkley High School in Brinkley, AR, they married in 1962 and went on to have two children, James (Jimmy) and Mary Elizabeth (Beth). In 1972, they moved their family to Corpus Christi, Texas.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Betty worked nearly 20 years in the newspaper industry before earning her nursing degree from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. After realizing her childhood dream, she worked 36 years in the nursing field. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bud, her children, Jimmy (Tisha), Beth (Bill) Meyer, and her grandchildren, Meghan and Hayden Meyer.
In accordance with Betty's wishes, her ashes will be scattered during a private family gathering. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As a lifelong supporter of education, a scholarship fund has been established in her name at Del Mar College to support future nurses. Memorial contributions may be made to the Betty Kersey, RN Memorial Scholarship, 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78413 or at https://give.delmar.edu/bettykersey.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020