More Obituaries for Betty Hamalainen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Hamalainen


1935 - 2019
Betty Ann Hamalainen Obituary
Betty Ann Hamalainen

Portland - Betty Ann Hamalainen, 83, of Corpus Christi, TX, was called to be with our Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Portland, TX. She was born on September 4, 1935 in McNair, MS. to John and Ethel Bryant.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 42 years, Arvi. They loved to travel with friends and made several trips to Europe. Betty was always up for a shopping trip and having lunch with her friends. She was a true southern woman with her kindness, generosity and hospitality.

Betty is survived by her sister, Alice (Don) Ward of Fayette, MS. She is also survived by her son, David (Gayle) Hamalainen of Aransas Pass, TX and their children, Bryan Hamalainen of Worland, WY and Kristen (Marcus) Gilmore of San Antonio, TX. and by her daughter, Pamela (Mark) McAndrews of Ocean Springs, MS. and their children, Kelli (William) Kilgo and their precious daughter, Everly of Daphne, AL. and Danny (Alex) McAndrews of Daphne, AL.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Betty at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in Betty's honor to the Ingleside United Methodist Church - Food Pantry in Ingleside, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 4, 2019
